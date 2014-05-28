 MailOptin - Grow, Nurture and Engage Your Email List & Customers

Lead Generation, Email Automation & Newsletters

Convert website visitors into subscribers and WordPress users, send one-off newsletters and create automated, event triggered follow-up emails. All inside WordPress.

Watch Video

Grow and Automate your Email List

Lead Generation

You no longer have to rely on multiple lead generation solutions to attract, convert, and retain new customers. MailOptin is a comprehensive WordPress plugin guaranteed to generate high-quality leads, increase user registrations and boost conversions.

Learn More

Email Automation

Stop wasting your precious time building a bigger email list, only to have to invest more time and money into keeping subscribers engaged. Let MailOptin automate your email campaigns and keep leads engaged, so you can focus on other important tasks, such as building your business.

Learn More

Lead Generation & User Registration

Multiple Display Options

Lightbox Popup

Lightbox popups appear over the existing webpage to grab people’s attention and display targeted messages designed to get people to take action, whether that be to subscribe or buy.

Notification Bar

Floating notification bars attach themselves to the top or bottom of any webpage and remain visible as site visitors scroll through your content. They are a great alternative to lightbox popups as they never interrupt the viewing experience.

Slide-In

Slide-in boxes are a strategic way to grab people’s attention in a less intrusive way. Sliding into view based on user behavior and pre-determined triggers such as a page scroll, this campaign is perfect for getting people to subscribe.

Sidebar / Widget

MailOptin’s exclusive widget makes adding an optin form to any widget-ready area of your website, such as a sidebar or footer section, a cinch. Don’t miss an opportunity to build your email list.

Before, Middle & After Post

Grab the attention of your most engaged site visitors by placing an optin form, banner or message before, middle or after your post/page content.

Embedded / Inline

If you want more flexibility than the before and after post optins afford, use an inline optin that can appear anywhere on your WordPress website – post, pages, and even your theme template files.

All Lead Generation Features

Email Automation & NEWSLETTERS

Send Automated Emails & Newsletters

New Post Notifications

Automatically inform your subscribers or WordPress site users every time you publish new content on your blog.

And don’t worry, MailOptin

  • Supports posts and custom post types
  • Supports sending to your subscribers on all major email marketing software including Mailchimp
  • Restrict emails according to categories, tags and custom taxonomies
  • Can segment your email list to send out targeted email campaigns
  • Has the ability to send all users, or users of specific roles, your newest content

Post Email Digest

Schedule email campaigns – daily, weekly, or even monthly – to keep your most interested site visitors engaged with your brand and coming back for more.

With MailOptin, you can:

  • Restrict emails according to categories, tags and custom taxonomies
  • Send campaigns to WordPress site users or your growing email list
  • Supports sending to your subscribers on any email marketing software including Mailchimp, AWeber
  • Choose from several pre-designed templates
  • Supports posts and custom post types

Email Newsletters

Send email updates and newsletters with beautifully designed templates to registered users or subscribers on your email marketing service (EMS) account such as Mailchimp, AWeber, MailerLite, Constant Contact, Klaviyo, ActiveCampaign etc.
  • Craft emails to your mailing list as easily as writing a blog post
  • Send newsletter without even leaving your WordPress dashboard
  • Give clients or collaborators the ability to send emails from WordPress without giving access to your EMS account

Features Highlight

Built-In Analytics

Access much-needed metrics to make better data-driven decisions. See how well your optin forms are converting and make improvements where needed.

Exit Intent Technology

Catch site visitors as they’re about to abandon your site, lower your bounce rate, and boost conversions by showing a targeted optin at the exact moment they’re about to leave your site.

A/B Testing

Eliminate guesswork by using our A/B testing tool to better understand what site visitors like, so you can keep what resonates with people, and change what isn’t helping your business grow.

Autoresponder

Sending targeted emails based on where people are in the customer journey is the best way to establish a strong relationship that will lead to sales. Start by sending welcome emails to all new subscribers and make a great first impression.

Fast and Built with Performance in Mind

MailOptin is insanely fast and is highly optimized to get you the most leads possible. It doesn’t load a lot of CSS, JavaScript, or image files. So your site’s performance is never sacrificed.

Targeted Campaigns

Send targeted campaigns based on things like AdBlock and referral detection, page-level targeting, new vs. returning visitors, time on site, page views, and even pre-set scroll triggers.

Integrations

MailOptin integrates with many reliable and popular email marketing providers, CRMs, analytics & WordPress solutions

User Registration

View All Integrations

Don't take our word for it

I Love MailOptin. My subscribers are excited when they get our emails! Mailoptin has helped our business grow to be respected and timely when it comes to receiving the current trending news of their industry!
Mike Love
President/CEO at Blue Tag Media, Inc.
Collins (founder of MailOptin) is a dependable and good developer. He has put a lot of effort into this plugin which is a solid start to me. We have written an entire review of this plugin at WPCouple.
Ahmad Awais
WordPress Core Contributor & Founder, WPCouple
The beauty of MailOptin is that it’s a powerful lead generation tool, while also being really simple to use. It integrates seamlessly with WordPress through extensive use of the Customizer. The setup only takes a few minutes, and with its email automation features, you can take your marketing outreach to a new level.
Dave Warfel Founder, WP Smackdown
MailOptin perfectly works but it’s way more than beautiful forms that collect emails for you. As you know technique is never 100% reliable, even with WordPress. No exaggeration but MailOptin support makes it 99% reliable. Support is reliable, available and makes it work but you. It’s not only about a very good software, it’s also about an excellent team that will always back you. As I strongly believe trust is the most important thing in business I say Yes, you can definitely trust MailOptin
Loïc Renevier
Co-Founder of Planete Altruiste

Convert More Visitors & Increase Revenue Right Now

MailOptin recovers lost leads and keeps subscribers coming back for more with email automation and newsletters.

Get MailOptin Now

Account

Links

Integrations

MailOptin Exclusive

Invalid email address
Facebook-f
Twitter
Heap | Mobile and Web Analytics
Private Repository